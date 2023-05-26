The OTT space wars (IANS Column: B-Town)

But, using a mobile also involves a degree of snob value. And there are people who won't buy a mobile that is publicized as being cheap! In the case of JioPhone, the appeal seems to be targeted at the masses and the consumers from moffusil areas.



Fair enough, but there are dozens of mobile phone brands with varied specifications and a layman still trusts the phone vendor rather than the brand when he buys a phone. But all such sundry other brands don't have free OTT streaming to offer along with the phone.



So what happens? Jio sells some phones and connections, and it offers Bhojpuri content for free, but the idea may meet resistance there.



There are already players such as Zee5 and MNX, besides three local players, Yashi Films, Worldwide Records and Enterr10, who have long-time links with Bhojpuri entertainment. Between them, these old players have covered all major hits made so far.



If you are offering free content, it has to have the stuff people want to watch. The Bhojpuri film industry is facing a low phase presently and is not expected to be offering any new worthwhile content to add to the Jio repertoire.



Curious Ways Of Multiplex Managers



PVR INOX has announced that it plans to close down about 50 cinemas/screens within the next six months! A lot of cinemas and screens have closed down over a period, especially since Covid-19 struck India. PVR has also dropped some from time to time, but no such formal announcements were made.



So what was so special about this six-month plan of dropping 50 cinemas? Also, the same announcement also states that PVR INOX will also be adding many more properties with multiple screens!