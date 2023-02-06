When Musharraf used to be America's frenemy in the war on terror





Musharraf never fully abandoned the Taliban, and over a period of time the Haqqani Network, which was described once as a lethal arm of the Taliban, came to be based in the Northern Waziristan area of Pakistan. A top US military leader once called the Haqqani Network a "veritable arm of the (Pakistani spy agency) ISI". And most of the Taliban leadership took shelter in Quetta, Pakistan, forming a clique that was called the Quetta Shura.



"General Musharraf helped the US against Al Qaeda but not against the Taliban," said Husain Haqqani, a former Pakistani ambassador to the US and adviser to many Pakistani leaders. "The result of that policy manifested itself in the 2021 return to power in Afghanistan of the Taliban. Still, Musharraf is viewed in Washington as a better friend of the United States than most of his relatively weak successors have proven to be."



Musharraf clearly knew how to work Washington DC -- the administration, the lawmakers, the think-tanks and, as it turned out, late night TV show hosts such as Stewart, who was probably the most clear-eyed of them all -- stumping the dictator-president with the bin Laden question.



Michael Kugelman, a South Asia expert with the Wilson Center, a think tank, said: "US-Pakistan relations did enjoy a brief renaissance during the immediate post-9/11 era as the two sides worked together to apprehend A -Qaeda terrorists.



"But once it was clear that Musharraf was going to keep backing the very Taliban militants that US forces were fighting in Afghanistan, the honeymoon ended in a hurry. Relations became fraught, marked by periods of cooperation but also beset by a lot of policy disconnects and divergences of interests.



"US-Pakistan relations would get a lot worse in the early 2010s, after Musharraf was out of power, but the tensions over Pakistan's policies toward terrorists were already coming into sharp focus when Musharraf was still at the helm."



Both Haqqani and Kugelman underscored Musharraf's equity within certain quarters, despite the obvious contraction in his approach towards fighting terrorism, for which Pakistan was compensated with billions of dollars.