Pakistan: Economist urges revival of trade with India

Pakistan political economist Pervez Tahir has called for the revival of trade with India to decrease people's woes, local media reported.

He said the federal cabinet's size should be cut down in conformity with the requirement of the 18th Amendment. Since the federal development spending is financed by borrowing, it ought to be reduced to zero until the budget is balanced, he said, adding that defense expenditure "has a tail longer than... necessary".

Dr. Tahir was addressing the participants of the Third Asma Jahangir Memorial Lecture organized by the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan. Former PPP senator Farhatullah Babar also spoke at the event, which was moderated by rights activist Nasreen Azhar, Dawn reported.