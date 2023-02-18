Karachi Attack: Pak Interior Minister alleges involvement of foreign hand

Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday hinted that foreign hands could be involved in the attack on Karachi Police Office (KPO), media reports said.

At least two terrorists were killed during an ongoing exchange of fire in and outside the office of the Karachi police chief as militants stormed the building located on Sharea Faisal, media reports said.

At least one police officer has been martyred in the attack while an Edhi volunteer has been injured, Samaa TV reported.

Sanaullah said that he has received a briefing on the attack from the Inspector General of Sindh Police and the Sindh Chief Secretary, the report said.