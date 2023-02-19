Maryam Nawaz slams Imran Khan for using women as a shield





"We will fill jails, they [authorities] will have no space left to hide," Khan said in his address to the nation via video link a day earlier.



"Imran Khan [came into power] through the establishment's support and is now trying to use the judiciary. His deeds are about to be exposed," Maryam said while also slamming the PTI chief for not leaving the "bunker", Geo News reported.



The senior PML-N leader added that the PTI chief drafted a 12-year plan to rule the country; however, his plans were thwarted by her party's supremo Nawaz Sharif.



"Imran Khan wanted to make the next appointment, but could not do so," she said in an apparent reference to the army chief's appointment. "Nawaz Sharif did not panic and his [Khan's] plan failed," she claimed. (KB/IANS)