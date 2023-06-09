Overseas Pakistanis under radar as May 9 probe expands

The Pakistan government has decided to expand the investigation into the May 9 events -- the day when violent protests erupted after former Prime Minister Imran Khan's arrest -- and include overseas Pakistanis in the probe.



The authorities have "collected and analysed" the data of hundreds of expats -- mostly from the UK, Europe and the US, Geo News reported.



All those expats found to be involved in the instigation, glorification and support -- physical, moral and financial -- of the incidents on May 9 will be proceeded against, the government said.



In this regard, the relevant data of more than 500 Pakistanis has been collected.



"Their call records, social media activity, travel history, financial transactions, immigration status, and other relevant data have also been analysed," the authorities said.