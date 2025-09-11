PTI slams terrorism charges against Imran Khan's sister, calls it act of political victimisation

PTI stated that the case was completely fabricated and rooted in sheer political revenge. It further stated that the Punjab Police and the provincial government had effectively become a printing press for ‘fake’ FIRs, especially targetting members of Imran Khan's family.

The party stated that Aleema Khan was being targetted only for supporting her brother, Imran Khan, and for sharing his message for the nation. The PTI spokesperson called her a dignified and courageous woman and reaffirmed party's firm support for her.

On September 1, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan announced that the party would boycott National Assembly (NA) sessions to protest against the "unfair treatment" of party lawmakers, local media reported on Tuesday.

While speaking to reporters alongside PTI members in Islamabad, Khan said, "From now on, we will not attend National Assembly sittings. We will protest and boycott instead." He further said that PTI's parliamentary party held a meeting at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, where they heard instructions given by PTI founder Imran Khan and supported them, Pakistan's 'The Express Tribune' reported.

PTI chairman accused authorities of disqualifying PTI lawmakers, stripping them of their seats and silencing their voices. He said, "Even if we try to celebrate Independence Day, we are not allowed. Despite countless difficulties, we attended sessions to raise demands democratically, but we are not permitted to speak."

Earlier in August, PTI lawmakers resigned from parliamentary standing committees after instructions given by PTI founder Imran Khan. The decision was part of PTI's political strategy, which includes boycotting upcoming by-elections set to be held in the coming months.

(IANS/NS)

Also Read: