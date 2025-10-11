Dukhtareen-e-Taiba: Lashkar's all-Women Wing Re-emerges as ISI Alters its Playbook

New Delhi, Oct 11: An outfit that the agencies are keeping a close watch on is the Dukhtareen-e-Taiba (DeT). This is the women's wing of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and has been in the making for several years.

Initially, the LeT had decided to launch the all-women's outfit DeT with the intention of grooming women suicide bombers. However, the outfit never took off and the plan was shelved.

Now, the LeT has decided to re-activate its women's wing, but the intention is not for them to carry out attacks, but involve them in recruitment drives as well as radicalisation.

Currently the recruitments are on in Pakistan, Intelligence Bureau reports state. The strength of the outfit at the moment is around 25 and the LeT may be planning on adding 25 more in the first phase. The terror group however does not want the cadres of the DeT to indulge in terror attacks.

Their job currently is to scout for women in India and radicalise them. After the radicalisation is completed, attempts would be made to move them to Pakistan briefly where they could be trained.

The LeT is also trying to engage its local modules to scout for women and train them. While some of them may be used to radicalise and recruit, in the long run, those trained women may be used as suicide bombers. The ISI is constantly re-strategising and wants to throw all that is has got to battle against the Indian state.

Following the destruction of terror camps and infrastructure during Operation Sindoor, the ISI has been helping terror groups especially the LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammad regroup.

In addition to the DeT, which is a wing of the LeT, the ISI has also re-activated two other women based terror groups, the Duktharam-e-Millat (DeM) and the Daur-e-Sofa (DeS). The DeM and DeS are both under the direct command of the ISI. Eventually, the ISI would merge these two outfits with the DeT. The DeS has dedicated training camps in Pakistan. The DeM on the other hand only has cadres who indulge in scouting, radicalisation and recruitment.