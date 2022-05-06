PDP hits out at Centre over J&K Delimitation Commission report

Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday hit out at the Central government over the recommendations of the Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation Commission report.

"The PDP, from day one, has looked at the delimitation exercise as an extension of the process started on August 5, 2019, to disempower people from a particular community and a region. The final draft has proved our fears right again," it said in a statement.

The PDP alleged that the Centre has used or misused independent institutions to turn the electoral majority into a minority by using geography, and access as a ruse.

"It will be for the first time in the electoral history of the country that elections are being rigged long even before the first vote is cast. It's another sad chapter of history written by the rulers sitting in New Delhi," it said in the statement. (AA/IANS)