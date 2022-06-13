Rahul Gandhi appears before the ED in the National Herald case amid protesters

Amid protests, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in the national capital after he was summoned in connection with the National Herald case.

As heavy security was deployed due to the Congress protests, he reached the ED office located in Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Road at around 11.30 a.m. via the Moti Lal Nehru Marg.

Currently, a team of elite ED officials is questioning him in connection with the case.

The Congress leader was also accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Rahul Gandhi was summoned to appear before the ED on June 2 but couldn't as he was abroad.

"Rahul Gandhi was summoned to appear before the probe agency on June 2 but he sought some more time to join the investigation as he was abroad," said an official.

The ED had then issued a second notice for June 13.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders and party workers protested outside the ED office as their leader appeared for questioning.

But the Delhi Police used mild force and forcibly removed the protesters who were stopped at least 1 km before the ED office.

The police had placed several barricades to close Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Road.

The Congress workers sat in front of the barricades and raised slogans in favor of their leader and against the present dispensation at the Centre.

Several of them were detained as a precautionary measure. (AA/IANS)