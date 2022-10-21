AAP government in Punjab 'played fraud' with Governor: Akali Dal

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab has played fraud with the constitutional head of the state, Athe Governor, as well as Punjabis by sending a letter to the Governor in English but releasing its forged and fabricated version in Punjabi on social media.

In a statement here, former minister Daljit Singh Cheema said the fraud had been perpetrated in the name of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann along with the latter's signature.

"The Chief Minister should disclose whether he was party to this act and whether it had his acquiescence. If not then the Chief Minister should get an FIR registered in the case and institute a high-level probe into the entire matter.

"Since the issue is also one of constitutional propriety, the SAD also urges the Governor to direct the Chief Minister to order an independent inquiry into the issue and ensure exemplary punishment for those guilty of forging documents as well as their dissemination."

Cheema said the fact that neither the Chief Minister nor the AAP government had issued a clarification on the issue despite the matter being pointed out by the Governor himself indicated AAP was playing politics on the issue.