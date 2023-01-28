Adani-Hindenburg controversy: Congress demands probe by SEBI

Congress on Friday demanded an investigation by Sebi on the Hidenburg report on the Adani group.

Party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The allegations require serious investigation by those who are responsible for the stability and security of the Indian financial system, viz. the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI)."

He said the high exposure of financial institutions such as the Life Insurance Company of India (LIC) and the State Bank of India (SBI) to the Adani Group has implications for financial stability and for the crores of Indians whose savings are stewarded by these pillars of the financial system. It is worth noting that earlier reports had described the Adani Group as "deeply leveraged".