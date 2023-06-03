Gadkari say no plans to quit politics, no reason to do so

We need to re-define the meaning of politics and take it to the people. When I spoke about this, some people wrote that I was about to quit politics, whereas I did not say anything at all about contesting polls. I just said that I am more interested in the 'politics of service' than the 'politics of power'. However, some people wrongly interpreted that.



IANS: So there are no plans to quit politics?



Gadkari: I have never spoken of quitting politics, and I have no reasons to do so.



IANS: But there were some reports claiming that you were upset about not being included in the BJP Parliamentary Board...



Gadkari: Neither do I think of that, nor am I upset. I am a 'Conviction Oriented' worker, and I work for ideology. Hence, there is no question of being upset. I try to work on any task assigned to me by the party, and I will continue doing so.



IANS: The Atal Bihari Vajpayee government was known for the construction of rural roads. Do you think the Modi government will be tagged as a 'Highway Government' or '6-lane Government'?