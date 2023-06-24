Omar Abdullah said: We met to save the country from devastation and to bring back democracy. (IANS)
Politics

Oppn meet: Omar accuses BJP of breaking the country

National Conference (NC) working president Omar Abdullah on Friday accused the BJP government at the Centre for breaking the country and asked why democracy does not reach Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking after the mega opposition unity meeting in Patna, for J&K CM Abdullah said, "We met to save the country from devastation and to bring back democracy. Me and Mehbooba Mufti belong to that part of the country where democracy has been murdered. There was a discussion about democracy in the White House yesterday. But why does this democracy doesn't reach Jammu and Kashmir?"

Another former J&K Cm and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti said: "Whatever is happening in our country is an attack on democracy, the Constitution and secularism."

She also said that Jammu and Kashmir has become a laboratory for such an experiment.

"It was started in J&K and replicated in the rest of the country. J&K has only 5-6 Lok Sabha seats, but it reflects the idea of India. Our aim is to not to let Gandhi's India turn into Godse's India," she said. (IANS/NS)

