Oppn meet: Omar accuses BJP of breaking the country

Another former J&K Cm and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti said: "Whatever is happening in our country is an attack on democracy, the Constitution and secularism."



She also said that Jammu and Kashmir has become a laboratory for such an experiment.



"It was started in J&K and replicated in the rest of the country. J&K has only 5-6 Lok Sabha seats, but it reflects the idea of India. Our aim is to not to let Gandhi's India turn into Godse's India," she said. (IANS/NS)