KCR leaves for Maharashtra in huge convoy of 600 vehicles

Looking to expand Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), party president and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar on Monday left for another visit to Maharashtra in a huge convoy.

Accompanied by state ministers, MPs, MLCs, MLAs and other party leaders, CM KCR left for Solapur by road in a huge convoy of about 600 vehicles.

The BRS chief himself was sitting in a special bus of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) along with some senior BRS leaders. According to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), the convoy is about six kms long.

Sitting on the front seat, the Chief Minister was seen waving at the people as the convoy started from Pragati Bhavan, his official residence.

Large number of BRS workers and supporters who had gathered en route welcomed KCR by showering petals on the bus.

During the two-day visit, KCR will attend the party programmes in Solapur and hold talks with leaders of various parties keen to join BRS.

BRS sources said KCR will perform special puja in Pandharpur and Tuljapur temples besides participating in the party programmes.