Goyal accuses DMK MP A. Raja of indulging in petty politics

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday accused DMK MP A. Raja of indulging in petty politics during a discussion on 75 years of Parliament in the Lok Sabha.

Goyal condemned the mention of the EU Parliament's discussion on Manipur crisis, made by Raja.

Raja, while participating in the discussions on the first day of the special session of the Parliament on Monday, said that in the past nine years, the "Constitutional morality has been distorted and social harmony has come under threat".

"The treasury benches acted in a diabolical way throughout its term," he said.



Raja's speech was interrupted by the treasury benches, with mentions to the Sanatan Dharma row.