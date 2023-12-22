Politics

LokSena Hind Party condemns Arvind Kejriwal irresponsible statement regarding ED Summons

Loksena Hind believes that the statement passed by Delhi CM Arivind Kejriwal about not to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in the liquor policy scam on December 21
LokSena Hind: Loksena Hind believes that the statement passed by Delhi CM Arivind Kejriwal about not to appear before the Enforcement Directorate[NewsGram]
LokSena Hind: Loksena Hind believes that the statement passed by Delhi CM Arivind Kejriwal about not to appear before the Enforcement Directorate[NewsGram]

Loksena Hind believes that the statement passed by  Delhi CM Arivind Kejriwal about not to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in the liquor policy scam on December 21 shows a blatant disregard of him as  a CM. LokSena Hind believes that CM Arvind Kejriwal should cooperate with the ED in order to get to the bottom of the investigation.

Dr. Munish Raizada, president of LokSena Hind Party, stated  that if Arivind Kejriwal has nothing to hide and is innocent of any crime then why is he not appearing before the ED? In his statement, CM Kejriwal called the ED summon ‘politically motivated’ but Dr. Raizada believes that he is unable to answer the questions of ED.

CM Kejriwal called the ED summon ‘politically motivated[Wikimedia Commons]
CM Kejriwal called the ED summon ‘politically motivated[Wikimedia Commons]

With so many of his ministers already in jail on different corruption charges, the Chief minister can no longer hide his own crimes. Dr. Raizada also stated that when the people of Delhi are facing various problems, Kejriwal left them behind to suffer and went to his Vipassana retreat.

LokSena Hind emphasizes on Kejriwal To appear before ED if he has nothing to hide  and believes that there should be transparency in investigation. Also, appeals to ED to take strict action against the Chief Minister if he does not cooperate in the investigation.

@LOKSENAHIND             

  +917303969273                      

www.loksena.org

politics
Arvind Kejrival
Loksena Hind

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
NewsGram
www.newsgram.com