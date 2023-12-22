LokSena Hind Party condemns Arvind Kejriwal irresponsible statement regarding ED Summons

Loksena Hind believes that the statement passed by Delhi CM Arivind Kejriwal about not to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in the liquor policy scam on December 21 shows a blatant disregard of him as a CM. LokSena Hind believes that CM Arvind Kejriwal should cooperate with the ED in order to get to the bottom of the investigation.

Dr. Munish Raizada, president of LokSena Hind Party, stated that if Arivind Kejriwal has nothing to hide and is innocent of any crime then why is he not appearing before the ED? In his statement, CM Kejriwal called the ED summon ‘politically motivated’ but Dr. Raizada believes that he is unable to answer the questions of ED.