Slogans on trucks get catchier, livelier with political overtones

Slogans on trucks:- Call it the winter chill or the year-end festive mood or creativity at its funniest, best but slogans written behind trucks and lorries seem to have progressed beyond "Buri nazar wale tera moonh kala.”

There are new slogans, heavily laced with satire and some with definite political overtones.

A truck on the Lucknow-Kanpur route had a slogan which said “Gulab se doori, kya kamal hai majboori.”

For the uninitiated, the gulab (rose), at one time, had become synonymous with Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru who had a rose flower on his sherwani, and kamal (lotus) is the BJP party symbol.

Another carried with it a slogan that said, ‘Jai Jai Shiv Shanker, Traffic Zara Kum Kar’, (Oh God please reduce traffic) – a clear attack on the worsening traffic situation in various cities of Uttar Pradesh.

“Tees saal ki umar ho gayi, tooti tooti kamar ho gayi/ na naukri, na chokhri, na gadi na ghar, kab umar aayi aur gayi.” The slogans echoed the problem of unemployment on the eve of elections.

Yet another stated ‘Kaam kar, kaam kar, kaam kar/ EVM ka rone har dam mat kar.”