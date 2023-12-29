LokSena Hind to observe the 10th Death anniversary of Jan Lok Pal Bill on Dec 29

LokSena Hind: On 29 December, A promise was made by Delhi’s incumbent CM Arivind Kejriwal to the people of Delhi. In the iconic Ramlila Maidan, during Anna Hazare’s protest against corruption, Arvind Kejriwal made the commitment that he will pass the Jan Lok Bill and bring it into action if the Aam Aadmi Party comes into power. We are in 2023 and almost ten years have passed since the promise of Jan LokPal and we are standing exactly where we started. Even after being in power for more than nine year, Kejriwal’s Government is reluctant to act on the bill.

According to an RTI of 2018, Delhi Government passed the bill in the state assembly and sent it to LG and just within two days, LG rejected the bill and passed it back to Delhi Government. Since them, The Bill has been gathering dust in the chief minister’s office for ten years. Forget about passing the bill, Arivind Kejriwal has ceased to even talk about it. And not just the Delhi Government, the government in the center is complicit in this shameful silence too. The promise of Jan LokPal remains shattered because of the inaction of our ruling classes.

LokHind Sena considers the inaction towards Jan Lok Pal Bill a grave violation of Public trust. We strongly believe that the Citizens of Delhi are fooled by Arvind Kejriwal and lied to. And, as a reminder of this unfulfilled promise of Jan LokPal by the Delhi Government, we are organizing a gathering celebrating the death anniversary of Jan LokPal Bill at Connaught Place (Outside metro gate no 6) on December 29, which marks the 10th death anniversary of Jan Lok Pal Bill (JLPB).

We invite each and every citizen of Delhi who feels disheartened and deeply disappointed with the Kejriwal Government to come and join us at the location. The Timing for the event is 2pm to 4pm.

Come and join us in reminding the Kejriwal Government about his broken promise of Jan Lok Pal.

LOKSENA HIND

+91 7303 969 273

www.loksena.org