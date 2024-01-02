Delhi’s only Political party with ₹11 pitch

LokSena Hind appeals to the people of India to welcome the New Year by making a small donation of just ₹11. Your support will help in contributing towards clean politics. It is the first political party in the country that is looking for micro-donations through crowdfunding.

Party President, Dr Munish Raizada, considers these micro donations by people of Delhi a first step towards reforming our political process and addressing real issues. He suggested that people should skip their Nukkad chai for a day and donate to LokSena Hind Party. By doing this, they will become participants in shaping an honest political cause that is absolutely committed to betterment of Delhi.

As a newly emerged political force, the party’s goal is to connect with the citizens of Delhi and make them familiar with our vision. With the goal of contesting in Delhi’s assembly election in 2025, LokSena Hind party is committed to bring transparency in politics and accountability towards citizens. We envision a politics that is grassroot and people-centric.

As the new year commence, LokSena Hind Party invites each citizen of Delhi to make a generous donation of ₹11 and pave the way for clean politics in Delhi.

You may kindly Donate Here:

PayTM: Please donate to cell phone 987 370 3054 (Munish Raizada Films)

OR

Net Banking: Munish Raizada Films LLP

Bank A/C: 20100 3045 764

IFSC Code: INDB0000680

LokSena Hind wishes you and your family a very happy new year.

