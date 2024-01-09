Bangladesh’s one-sided election leaves some voters asking, ‘What’s the point?’

Ten people died in political violence that weekend, and another 21 have died since – mostly opposition members – amid a series of transportation blockades, vehicle arsons and street clashes, according to media reports. Six of the deceased died in police custody and jails.

Members of the opposition party are facing up to four million criminal charges, according to the BNP’s estimates, with some regarded as “ ghost cases ,” which are planted against individuals presumed dead, incarcerated, or in exile.

On Thursday, a Dhaka court gave prison terms to eight BNP leaders – including two former cabinet ministers – for participating in a rally vandalizing vehicles about 10 years ago, officials and lawyers said. Authorities have resorted to arresting family members of opposition activists as well.

‘One-party system’

The arrests and deadly protest violence have raised tensions ahead of the vote, which will be the 12th since Bangladesh gained independence from Pakistan in 1971.

Out of the 11 previous general elections, only four were considered to be relatively free and fair, because they were held under non-partisan caretaker administrations – a system that the Awami League government removed in 2011.

The BNP and its allies boycotted the 2014 election over concerns about its fairness. And in 2018, despite the BNP’s participation, the ruling party secured more than 95% of the parliamentary seats, although amid widespread claims of fraud.

In recent months, the United States and other Western countries have ramped up calls to demand that free and fair elections be held in Bangladesh. Washington in May said it would deny visas to Bangladeshis whom it suspects of trying to undermine democratic elections.

Despite the pressure, few observers expect the vote to be competitive.

“The consequence is that we are going to see a one-party political system,” said Prof. Nizam Uddin Ahmed, a political analyst and writer of several books on Bangladesh politics.

Wary of international scrutiny, the Awami League has greenlighted the use of “dummy candidates” during the election, which refer to members of the ruling party that are registered to run as “independents.”

The government has also cajoled new, smaller parties into participating , amid concerns about possible low turnout.

Still, the government-aligned Jatiya Party, the largest opposition camp in Parliament, is not expected to secure more than a dozen of the 300 parliamentary seats up for grabs, Kalimullah said.

“We have a Westminster form of governance in place. But the next Parliament will be composed of MPs elected in the style of the Chinese Communist Party, which allows the party members to contest among its members,” he said.

‘People want change’

Roughly 119.7 million people are registered to vote for 28 parties on Sunday. Just 5% of 1,895 candidates are women , according to data from the Election Commission analyzed by BenarNews.

For many voters, the cost of living is a key concern. The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics recorded food inflation at 12.56% in October, the highest rate in the past decade.