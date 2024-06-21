Modi’s electoral setback leaves India’s Muslims feeling more secure

BJP left reliant on coalition partners

Several of the BJP’s new coalition partners are known as secular and enjoy good support from Muslims, who look to the parties to oppose any hardline policies perceived as anti-Muslim. Leaders of the Telugu Desam Party, one of the coalition partners, said that on controversial policies, the BJP will not take any decision unilaterally.

Delhi University professor Apoorvanand, who uses only a first name, told VOA that the election result has “certainly brought some relief” to Muslims.

“The BJP had sought an anti-Muslim mandate. The speeches and comments of Modi and other BJP leaders were nothing but attempts to instigate Hindus against Muslims. Thankfully the election results showed that Modi’s election platform was rejected by a significant number of Hindus,” he said.

“Muslims hope that the bulldozer punishment that had become routine for them will become a thing of the past now. And, anti-Muslim laws would be more difficult to pass now. Judiciary will muster some courage and do justice to Muslims who have been attacked by the state organs with impunity.”

Somdeep Sen, a professor of international development studies at Roskilde University in Denmark, said India’s Muslims have reasons “to heave a sigh of relief.”