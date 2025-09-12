SC to examine PIL to frame rules for regulation of political parties

New Delhi, Sep 12: The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to frame rules for the registration and regulation of political parties, with the aim of promoting secularism, transparency, democracy, and political justice.

Issuing notice, a Bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi sought responses from the Union government, the ECI, and the Law Commission within four weeks.

Further, the Justice Kant-led Bench directed petitioner-in-person Ashwani Kumar Upadhyay to implead all national political parties recognised by the Election Commission as respondents in the matter.

The PIL also sought a direction to the Centre to take steps to curb the menace of corruption, casteism, linguism, regionalism, communalism, and criminalisation in politics.