Trump Administration Reverses Homeland Security Funding cuts Targeting New York

Washington, Oct 4: US President Donald Trump said Friday that he had reversed $187 million of cuts his administration attempted to make to homeland security and counterterrorism funding for New York City and the state.

"I am pleased to advise that I reversed the cuts made to Homeland Security and Counterterrorism for New York City and State. It was my Honor to do so," Trump posted on Truth Social, without providing more explanation on why he made the decision.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul welcomed the announcement on X. From the moment US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem "tried to defund our police and counterterrorism programs, we stood up and fought back," the governor said, adding that she is glad the president heard their "call to reverse these cuts."

"That means 187 million dollars for the NYPD (New York City Police Department), FDNY (Fire Department, City of New York) & first responders across the state that keep New Yorkers safe," said the governor.