Loksena Hind Party Calls for Urgent Action Against DDC's Inefficiency and Irregularities

Loksena Hind Party, advocate for the rights and well-being of the citizens of Delhi (दिल्ली के लोगों के साथ , दिल्ली का विकास ) has raised serious concerns regarding the non-functioning of the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC), a key think tank of the Government of the National Capital Territory.

The DDC, entrusted with the vital responsibility of advising the government on sustainable development, is currently failing in its duties. Notably, the DDC's website is non-functional, hindering transparency and access to crucial information for the citizens.

Furthermore, alarming irregularities within the DDC have been brought to light, including the unjustifiable remuneration of non-official members, Gopal Mohan, Aswathi Muralidharan, and Vijaya Chandra Vupputuri, whose responsibilities remain vague and lacking in concrete deliverables.

The revelation that Gopal Mohan and Ashwathi Muralidharan are drawing a gross monthly salary of Rs 3,80,250 each purportedly equivalent to the remuneration of the Secretary to the Government of India, without defined responsibilities, raises serious questions about the prudent use of taxpayers' hard-earned money.

Dr. Munish Raizada, President of Loksena Hind Party, has urgently called upon the Honourable Lieutenant Governor to intervene and address these discrepancies without delay. The party emphasizes the necessity for immediate action against the DDC's inefficiency and misuse of public funds, which have failed to serve the citizens of Delhi effectively. Raizada emphasized that DDC is like a WHITE ELPHANT - guzzling huge amount of tax-payers’ money but whose performance is literally zero.

The Loksena Hind Party stands firmly in its commitment to safeguarding the rights and interests of the people of Delhi. It urges the authorities to take swift and decisive measures to rectify the lapses within the DDC, ensuring accountability, transparency, and responsible utilization of public resources.

LOKSENAHIND

+917303969273

www.loksena.org