LokSena Hind Party’s stand on Fake Lab Test issue in Delhi’s Mohalla Clinics

LokSena Hind Party expresses deep concern on another scam by the Kejriwal Government. First the Liquor scam, then fake medicine scam and now fake lab tests in Mohalla clinics on Ghost Patients, this government has crossed all limits of corruption. With the level of immorality this government is functioning, it is utterly painful for any honest citizen to witness this. How fake lab tests were conducted and entry of fake patients were made in Mohalla Clinics shows how corrupt this government is.

LokSena Hind Party President, Dr Munish Raizada, commented on the issue and said that this continuous series of scams should stop now. He said that he was not surprised at all with this new scam. “When the top leadership itself is corrupt and immoral, expecting transparency and accountability from bureaucrats is worthless''. “The Chief Minister himself is about to go to jail but talking about system reforms”.

LokSena Hind Party is committed to improve the health care system of Delhi and work for the betterment of the quality of life of citizens of Delhi.

