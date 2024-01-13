LokSena Hind has raised concern on Dilli Jal Board’s failure to implement one-time settlement scheme

LokSena Hind Party President, Dr Munish Raizada, has raised concern on the failure of Dilli Jal Board to implement a one-time settlement (OTS) scheme to clear the pending water bill of people. In June 2023, CM Arvind Kejriwal announced to resolve the issue of pending water bills and discrepancies in it such as over-inflated bills by launching a one time settlement (OTS) scheme. It’s been seven months and the one-time settlement scheme hasn’t even taken off.

Dr Raizada called out the Delhi Jal Board and said that the board has become a breeding ground for corruption, run my incompetent bureaucrats and ministers. He mentioned that the Delhi Government is not at all concerned about the issues of the people of Delhi. “The Kejriwal government is run by irresponsible ministries and incompetent ministers”, said Dr Raizada. “People of Delhi are pissed with this government”.

LokSena Hind Party has raised serious concern over failure to settle almost 11 Lakh pending water bills. Party demands the Delhi Government to act on it and resolve the issue as soon as possible.

LOKSENA HIND PARTY

Contact: +91 982 1482 507