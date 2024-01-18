Dr Raizada asks: If Bhagwan Ram were the prime minister of India today, would he be happy with the state of our nation?

LokSena Hind Party President, Dr Munish Raizada, while sharing his thoughts on the upcoming Pranpratistha ceremony of lord Rama in Ayodhya, said that Bhagwan Ram is the soul of our country and upcoming consecration ceremony is a moment of great pride and happiness for everyone, irrespective of their caste, creed and religion. However, Dr Raizada pointed out that the dream of Ram Rajya is still far away. “Instead of thinking as a party-loyalist, we should think as a citizen about the state of our country. We will then realize how distant the dream of Ram Rajya actually is”, Dr Raizada added.

While reflecting on 75 years long journey of India, Dr Raizada said that the Indian citizens are still deprived of basic facilities and welfare. He considers the State of Delhi as the prime example of this. “Poverty, inflation, bad sanitation, open sewages and potholes, polluted air and traffic choked roads are some of the painful realities of our nation. Daily life of a common man is overwhelmed with these problems. Delhi is the prime example of this' ', said Dr Raizada.

Pointing to the ever-increasing unemployment and limited access to education in the country, Dr Raizada said that Indian youth today are leaving the country to find better opportunities of employment and education abroad as our own country is unable to give them those opportunities here at home. “A massive brain drain is happening today as Indian talent is leaving the country. Youth today do not see any growth opportunities in their own country”, he said.

Dr Raizada asked people to contemplate that if Bhagwan Ram were the Raja (say Prime Minister) of India today, would he be happy with the state in which our country is? He said that as we celebrate the Pranpratishtha of bhagwan Ram and the building of Ram Temple, we should also work towards bringing actual Ram Rajya in the country.

LOKSENA HIND PARTY

Contact: +91 982 1482 507

Twitter (LokSena Hind): https://twitter.com/LoksenaHind

Twitter (Dr Munish Raizada): https://x.com/drmunishraizada

Website: https://loksena.org/

Location: Sarita Vihar