GOPIO Proposes Indian Diaspora Museum to Honour Global Indian Journey

He proposed Delhi as the ideal location, citing its accessibility and symbolic value. "It could be a public-private partnership or a foundation-led effort," he said, "but once the site is finalized, the museum could be realized within 18 months."

Historical voices and regional insights

From Cambridge University, Professor Prabhu Guptara, a historian of the Indian diaspora in Europe, offered a sweeping account of early migration. "The first Indians arrived in Britain in the 17th and 18th centuries as lascars — seafarers who manned ships between India and the UK," he said. "Our history in Europe is distinct — one of study, trade, and intellectual exchange rather than indenture. We must tell that story too."

Guptara recalled the lives of pioneering figures such as Sheikh Dean Mohammed, who opened the first Indian restaurant in London and the first Indian medical facility in the UK; and revolutionary icons like Madam Bhikaji Cama, "the mother of Indian independence," who unfurled the first Indian flag at the 1907 Socialist Congress in Stuttgart. "These are stories of courage and intellect," he said, "and they belong at the heart of the museum."

From Malaysia, Prof Datuk Dr. Denison Jayasooria urged that the museum also highlight India's civilizational impact on Southeast Asia. "We must remember the pre-colonial links," he said. "Long before the British period, Indian civilization reached our shores through religion, art, and trade. The Chola influence, the spread of Sanskrit, and the continued presence of Hindu and Buddhist temples across Southeast Asia tell a shared history that deserves recognition."

Dr. Jayasooria, who serves as Secretary of Malaysia's All-Party Parliamentary Group on Sustainable Development Goals, added that the museum should record "both achievements and struggles," including the hardships faced by plantation workers and indentured laborers in the region. "It must be an honest story — one of triumph, but also of toil."

Diaspora across continents

Indian author and filmmaker Dr Bhuvan Lall, speaking on the Indian community in the United States, traced the journey from the arrival of early traders in the 1779-80s to the 21st-century rise of Indian Americans in every sphere. The first official recording of Indians arriving in large numbers in America was in Vancouver, British Columbia. After that, the most important Indian to walk on American soil was Swami Vivekananda. On September 11, 1893, he gave a historic speech in Chicago. And from that moment onwards, India became prominent in the American media, American press," he said.

The recorded story begins in Berkeley, California, where, on November 1, 1913, Lala Hardayal and others launched the Ghadar newspaper," he said. "From that spark came the Ghadar movement, which inspired independence struggles across continents. Today, five million Indian Americans carry that legacy — from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley, from Wall Street to Hollywood."

He cited the efforts of early pioneers such as J.J. Singh, who helped secure the first U.S. immigration quotas for Indians in 1946, and reminded participants that "future generations should know how hard-won the diaspora's place in the world truly is."

From the Caribbean, Sharlene Mohammed, heritage consultant and director of the Indo-Caribbean Cultural Centre, spoke of the emotional power of documentation. In countries like Trinidad, Guyana, and Suriname, descendants of indentured laborers still lack access to ship manifests and family records, she said. "So what happens is that descendants often feel isolated and disconnected from wider human history," she said.

"A museum that archives these stories can help heal generations. It's not just about history — it's about identity."

Mohammed emphasized that the museum should include records of uprisings and sacrifices. "We need to remember the Waterloo deaths, the uprisings in 1884, and the Satyagraha march in South Africa. These are not peripheral — they are the soul of our diaspora."

From Durban, South African leader and former parliamentarian Omie Singh reflected on the 165-year journey of Indians in Africa. "They came in 1860 aboard three ships — the Truro, Belvedere, and Umlazi — as indentured workers in the sugarcane fields," he said. "Through faith and hard work, they built communities and helped shape South Africa's democracy." Singh reminded listeners that it was in South Africa where "a young lawyer named Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi became Mahatma Gandhi — transforming not only India but the world."