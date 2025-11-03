GOPIO Proposes Indian Diaspora Museum to Honour Global Indian Journey

The Global Organization of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO) on Saturday November 1 virtually launched an ambitious initiative to establish the world's first Indian Diaspora Museum — a permanent institution to document and celebrate the history, achievements, and cultural legacy of Indians settled across continents. The project, unveiled at a global virtual gathering of GOPIO chapters, brought together leading scholars, entrepreneurs, historians, and community figures united by a shared vision: to create a "living archive of the global Indian story."
Welcoming participants from around the world, Dr Thomas Abraham, GOPIO's Chairman and Founding President, called the initiative a "long-overdue tribute" to the millions of Indians who left their homeland and helped shape societies across continents. "There have been exhibits and memorials at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas conventions," he said, but "there has not been a museum of Indian Diaspora."
GOPIO took the lead in 2011 to build a memorial at the Hubli river, in Kolkata, from where indentured laborers were shipped abroad. "But still there is no museum that honors their journey, he said.
Dr Abraham announced the formation of a museum committee chaired by Australian museologist Vinod Daniel, who has led heritage and exhibition projects in more than 60 countries. "This is not just a museum," he said, "it's a mirror for a people, a bridge to a homeland, a legacy for generations to come."
Daniel outlined a detailed concept plan featuring four permanent galleries — History, Migration and Settlement, Celebration, and Culture — each chronicling a different dimension of the diaspora experience. "The main vision of the museum," he said, "would be to celebrate the stories, cultures, and legacies of the Indian diaspora, to honor the struggles, contributions and homeland connection and to create a global cultural bridge for future generations."
The plan also includes rotating exhibitions, digital archives, and an interactive "Migration Theatre" depicting the journey from India to distant shores.
He proposed Delhi as the ideal location, citing its accessibility and symbolic value. "It could be a public-private partnership or a foundation-led effort," he said, "but once the site is finalized, the museum could be realized within 18 months."
From Cambridge University, Professor Prabhu Guptara, a historian of the Indian diaspora in Europe, offered a sweeping account of early migration. "The first Indians arrived in Britain in the 17th and 18th centuries as lascars — seafarers who manned ships between India and the UK," he said. "Our history in Europe is distinct — one of study, trade, and intellectual exchange rather than indenture. We must tell that story too."
Guptara recalled the lives of pioneering figures such as Sheikh Dean Mohammed, who opened the first Indian restaurant in London and the first Indian medical facility in the UK; and revolutionary icons like Madam Bhikaji Cama, "the mother of Indian independence," who unfurled the first Indian flag at the 1907 Socialist Congress in Stuttgart. "These are stories of courage and intellect," he said, "and they belong at the heart of the museum."
From Malaysia, Prof Datuk Dr. Denison Jayasooria urged that the museum also highlight India's civilizational impact on Southeast Asia. "We must remember the pre-colonial links," he said. "Long before the British period, Indian civilization reached our shores through religion, art, and trade. The Chola influence, the spread of Sanskrit, and the continued presence of Hindu and Buddhist temples across Southeast Asia tell a shared history that deserves recognition."
Dr. Jayasooria, who serves as Secretary of Malaysia's All-Party Parliamentary Group on Sustainable Development Goals, added that the museum should record "both achievements and struggles," including the hardships faced by plantation workers and indentured laborers in the region. "It must be an honest story — one of triumph, but also of toil."
Indian author and filmmaker Dr Bhuvan Lall, speaking on the Indian community in the United States, traced the journey from the arrival of early traders in the 1779-80s to the 21st-century rise of Indian Americans in every sphere. The first official recording of Indians arriving in large numbers in America was in Vancouver, British Columbia. After that, the most important Indian to walk on American soil was Swami Vivekananda. On September 11, 1893, he gave a historic speech in Chicago. And from that moment onwards, India became prominent in the American media, American press," he said.
The recorded story begins in Berkeley, California, where, on November 1, 1913, Lala Hardayal and others launched the Ghadar newspaper," he said. "From that spark came the Ghadar movement, which inspired independence struggles across continents. Today, five million Indian Americans carry that legacy — from Capitol Hill to Silicon Valley, from Wall Street to Hollywood."
He cited the efforts of early pioneers such as J.J. Singh, who helped secure the first U.S. immigration quotas for Indians in 1946, and reminded participants that "future generations should know how hard-won the diaspora's place in the world truly is."
From the Caribbean, Sharlene Mohammed, heritage consultant and director of the Indo-Caribbean Cultural Centre, spoke of the emotional power of documentation. In countries like Trinidad, Guyana, and Suriname, descendants of indentured laborers still lack access to ship manifests and family records, she said. "So what happens is that descendants often feel isolated and disconnected from wider human history," she said.
"A museum that archives these stories can help heal generations. It's not just about history — it's about identity."
Mohammed emphasized that the museum should include records of uprisings and sacrifices. "We need to remember the Waterloo deaths, the uprisings in 1884, and the Satyagraha march in South Africa. These are not peripheral — they are the soul of our diaspora."
From Durban, South African leader and former parliamentarian Omie Singh reflected on the 165-year journey of Indians in Africa. "They came in 1860 aboard three ships — the Truro, Belvedere, and Umlazi — as indentured workers in the sugarcane fields," he said. "Through faith and hard work, they built communities and helped shape South Africa's democracy." Singh reminded listeners that it was in South Africa where "a young lawyer named Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi became Mahatma Gandhi — transforming not only India but the world."
Among the most substantial endorsements came from global business leader Prakash Hinduja, Chairman of the Hinduja Group in Europe.
"Dr Thomas Abraham is the architect of GOPIO's foundation," he said. "Now the organization must bring in the tech community from Silicon Valley and younger generations to give this project new energy and life. The Hinduja Foundation will always support this cause."
Delivering the official message on behalf of the Hinduja family, his granddaughter, Nitya Hinduja, a Harvard and Columbia graduate representing the next generation, called the initiative "a living archive of our collective identity."
Nitya said, "India has given birth to one of the most vibrant, diverse, and dynamic diasporas in the world. Across generations, our people have carried not just memories of the homeland but its values of resilience, enterprise, family, and spirituality into new geographies. They have made extraordinary contributions in every field imaginable, from science and politics to arts and philanthropy, often while facing adversity with quiet dignity and determination."
"The proposed Indian Diaspora Museum is not just a space for artefacts or narrative; it is a living archive of our collective identity. It'll be a place where history, heritage, and hope converge. A place where future generations, both in India and abroad, can learn, reflect and be inspired by the journeys of those who came before them," Nitya said.
From Los Angeles, Hollywood producer Ashok Amritraj, Chairman and CEO of Hyde Park Entertainment, reflected on his own journey from Chennai to California. The community has done extraordinarily well — from Silicon Valley to Sydney, from New York to New Delhi, from Hollywood to Hong Kong -- and it is certainly a sense of pride, the importance and visibility that the community has now attained, he said. "It's time to create a museum that preserves not only our traditions but our accomplishments."
Summing up, Dr Abraham said the museum would become "a global space of pride, education, and connection." GOPIO plans to collaborate with governments, cultural institutions, and private partners to turn the concept into reality. "This is our collective story," he said. "A story that began on distant shores but always carried India in its heart."
As the session closed, GOPIO leaders reaffirmed their commitment to engage chapters worldwide in fundraising, content collection, and advocacy. "It's time," said Daniel, "for the world to see the Indian Diaspora not just as a community abroad, but as an enduring civilizational force."
GOPIO International President Prakash Shah welcomed members of the global diaspora community to the GOPIO Diaspora Museum Initiative, noting that his presidency has launched several initiatives to unite people of Indian origin from all over the world.
The program ended with a conclusion and vote of thanks by GOPIO Secretary Siddarth Jain. Technical support for the Zoom meeting was provided by GOPIO Associate Secretary Vatsala Upadhyay.
For more info on GOPIO contact Sid Jain at +1 (201) 889-8888 or email at Secretary@GOPIO.net
For media inquiries:
Global Organization of People of Indian Origin (GOPIO International), Tel: +1 203-329-8010, Email: gopio@optonline.net | Website: www.gopio.net
[Press Release/VP]
Suggested Reading: