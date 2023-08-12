After 11 years, Kanchan gets freedom from the shackles of child marriage

Kanchan, who was facing the brunt of child marriage for the past 11 years, got real freedom on Friday as a family court in Jodhpur annulled her child marriage after the Saarthi Trust took up her case.

Kanchan, the daughter of a shopkeeper in the rural area of ​​Jodhpur district, was trapped in the shackles of child marriage 11 years ago at the tender age of seven. She got depressed when she came to know about her child marriage once she grew up. At this time, her in-laws pressurised Kanchan to get her 'gauna' done.

'Gauna' is the ceremony associated with the consummation of marriage prevalent in the states of Rajasthan, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. It is associated with the custom of child marriage and the ceremony takes place years after marriage.

Meanwhile, Kanchan's brother came to know about the campaign for eradication of child marriage run by Kriti Bharti, the managing trustee of Jodhpur's Saarthi Trust. After Kanchan along with her brother met Bharti and narrated her ordeal, the trust filed a case seeking annulment of her child marriage at the Family Court No. 1 in Jodhpur.