Rajasthan Tourism gears up to ensure safety for tourists

Rajasthan Tourism:- Rajasthan Tourism called an online meeting which focused on sensitizing and fostering collaboration among stakeholders to craft comprehensive strategies aimed at ensuring a secure environment for tourists exploring the landscapes of Rajasthan.

Gayatri Rathore, Principal Secretary Tourism, Government of Rajasthan on Wednesday shared insights into the imminent launch of a campaign by the Tourism Department. This initiative aims to propagate awareness regarding appropriate conduct towards travelers, with a specific focus on ensuring the safety of women tourists.

Emphasizing the importance of proactive measures, Rathore outlined the campaign's multifaceted approach.

Central to this initiative is the plan to conduct sensitization workshops tailored for various stakeholders and service providers.

These include integral members of the tourism ecosystem, ranging from auto-taxi drivers, souvenir shop operators, tourist guides, to elephant mahouts and camel safari operators.

The comprehensive campaign seeks to engage diverse mediums, harnessing the power of social media platforms, theatrical plays, and 'nukkad nataks' to effectively disseminate crucial information and promote responsible tourism practices. IANS/SP