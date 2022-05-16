Gautam Buddha chose the path of inclusion and taught the same

When Gautam Buddha opened his eyes, along with his five companions, the whole world was looking at him with hope. The whole world hoped that Buddha would now give some serious sermons and will share some experiences which might shock everyone to their core. But he did not say anything like that. Rather, he demanded food, due to which his companions were disappointed. Why did Buddha do this? This was the question inside everyone. Actually, whatever Gautam Buddha was looking for or searching outside, he found inside himself. On that full moon night, the moon was perfect not only in size but also in light. That night came to be known as Buddha Poornima, which is celebrated every year. It was the night when Gautam Buddha attained enlightenment.

Buddha attained enlightenment on the day of Buddha Poornima

Whatever is visible or invisible in this world, everything is situated within ourselves. Every question along with its answer is situated within ourselves. The seeds of such thoughts had sprouted inside Buddha, which was a bit difficult for a normal person to digest. So, one can say that Gautam Buddha was an example for people who contemplated and meditated.

Actually, Buddha had risen above rational intelligence, so he came to be known as Buddha. One who remains at the level of rational intelligence remains unhappy. Those who are below it are counted in the category of fools. In the state of meditation, Buddha had understood that whatever it is, this is life. Life will become extremely easy if we remove all the obstacles from life. This was a part of his self-realization and his sayings, which states that the root cause of all the miseries of life is our cravings.

By the way, in reality, almost all the dimensions of sorrow are included in our cravings. Some are sad because of losing someone, some are sad due to some failure, and some are sad due to various other reasons. But if we look at the root cause of all the sadness, craving comes to focus as the most important reason why misery enters one's life. In sync with this sequence, the story of Kisa Gotami fits well as it is quite famous. The story of a woman who renounced all worldly attachments to become a nun and follow the footsteps of Buddha.