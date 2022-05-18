Yogi govt to develop integrated temple information system

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is set to develop an Integrated Temple Information System online consisting of descriptions, details, and history of all the temples of the state as well as their route maps for tourists' convenience.

The Department of Religious Affairs has already asked the managing director of the UP Electronics Corporation for developing the software and upload above mentioned details about the temples in the next six months.

A sum of Rs one crore would be released soon by the finance department.

According to the government spokesman, the Department of Religious Affairs has proposed a whopping Rs 1000 crore budget for the departmental works in the financial year 2022-23, against Rs 32.52 crore spent in 2017-18 and Rs 614.88 crore in 2021-22.

In the next 100 days, the government proposes to work on the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Supplementary Project. The department also plans to operate the Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan in Ghaziabad and work on the construction of the second phase of the Vedic Science Centre at the cost of Rs 934.46 lakh.

Furthermore, the government plans to form a board in the next couple of years for the implementation of welfare schemes for elderly saints and priests.

The Yogi Adityanath government also has an elaborate infrastructural plan for Ayodhya in the next five years.

The Government will be building the main roads of Ayodhya including Bhakti Path at the cost of Rs 63.46 crore and Ram Janambhoomi Path (a four-lane 7-kilometer road from Sahadat Ganj to Sugreev Fort Road) at the cost of Rs 35.07 crore.

It will also be carrying out widening and strengthening of Ram Path at the cost of Rs 1,080 crore.

Furthermore, the government has plans worth crores of rupees for the beautification of Machharhatta locality and Tedhi Bazar localities as well as Ram Gulela Temple in Ayodhya and the construction of two-story parking at Aminaganj.

It is noteworthy that the state government granted Rs one lakh per pilgrim to Mansarovar in 2017 and Rs 20,000 per pilgrim to Sindhu Darshan.

The Government also built Kailash Mansarovar Bhawan in Ghaziabad at the cost of Rs 118 crore and set up Vedic Science Centre in Varanasi. (AA/IANS)