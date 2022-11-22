Zakir Naik's presence at FIFA World Cup in Qatar draws flak

Qatar inviting controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik to give religious lectures during the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Doha has not gone down well with many people in India.

Naik, who is currently in exile in Malaysia since 2017, has been charged in India with hate speech, promoting enmity between groups, and money laundering.

"They share his venomous and violent version of Islam, such perverts damage their respective religions. The terrible decision of the Qatar regime, its FIFA World Cup is not an 'Ijtima' where Zakir Naik may be asked to speak. Even there he shouldn't be invited," noted historian Irfan Habib tweeted.