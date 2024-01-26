US Commission Troubled by Hindu Temple Opening on Ruins of Mosque in India

The mosque's 1992 destruction triggered widespread communal violence across India, claiming at least 2,000 lives.

Although India’s Supreme Court approved construction of the Hindu temple in 2019, the country’s secular constitution prevented government funding for the religious project, which ultimately received $360 million in private donations.

A new India

On Monday, Modi, who has faced accusations of promoting Hindu nationalism, used the term “divine India” to describe his long-term vision for the country.

“By moving ahead of building the temple, now we all take the oath of building a national, capable, successful, beautiful, and divine India,” Modi told thousands of Hindu worshippers gathered for the consecration of the new temple.

Since Modi’s rise to power in 2014, human rights groups and independent observers have warned about growing religious intolerance in the South Asian country.

USCIRF in 2023 called on the U.S. government to list India, along with Afghanistan, Syria, Nigeria and Vietnam, among its Countries of Particular Concern for religious freedoms.

“USCIRF continues to express concern about the state of religious freedom in India,” said Schneck. “These actions will only continue to exacerbate existing tensions and violence against religious minorities.”

The glitzy opening of the Ram Temple has drawn considerable attention, not just for its religious significance but also as a potential factor in the May 2024 general elections. With Hindus constituting approximately 80% of India's 1.4 billion population, the temple holds symbolic importance for a large segment of the electorate.

There are also some 200 million Indian Muslims, nearly 28 million Christians and more than 20 million Sikhs.

Hindus for Human Rights, a U.S.-based nongovernmental organization, expressed concerns that Modi's ruling party might be using Hinduism for political and electoral purposes.