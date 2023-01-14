Russia-Ukraine War: Fight for Soledar continues amidst a dispute over control

The fate of Soledar in Ukraine’s Donbas region was hanging in the balance Friday, with Russia claiming that its forces had seized the salt-mining town in eastern Ukraine and Ukraine saying the fighting continues.

If Moscow’s claims bear out, it would be Russia’s first big battlefield gain after multiple military setbacks.

Serhiy Cherevatyi, spokesman for Ukraine’s eastern military command and a Ukrainian officer on the ground nearby both told Reuters that Soledar had not yet been captured.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the situation in the town, which has become one of the bloodiest battlegrounds of the entire war, now in its 11th month.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address Friday that fighting continued in the town as well as in other parts of Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region.

“The tough battle for Donetsk continues. The battle for Bakhmut and Soledar, for Kreminna, for other towns and villages in the east of our state continues,” he said.

CNN was also reporting Friday that units of the Ukrainian military insisted the battle is ongoing.

“Local battles continue in the city,” the 46th Airmobile Brigade said Friday on Telegram. “Orcs [Russians] are pressing from the outskirts to the center. Apparently, they are trying to bring down to the center those of our units who did not have time to leave the city. You will not succeed, Russians.”

Ukrainian officials said Thursday more than 500 civilians were trapped inside Soledar, including 15 children.

