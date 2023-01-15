Russia-Ukraine War: Russian missile strikes hit key infrastructure sites across Ukraine

Ukrainian officials said waves of Russian missile attacks on Kyiv and other major cities had damaged key infrastructure sites as local authorities warned of potential cuts in electricity and water supplies in the first major attacks since the start of the year.

Air-raid sirens blared in much of the country on January 14 as strikes were reported in the capital, along with in the western city of Lviv, Kharkiv in the east, Odesa in the south, and Dnipro in the south-central region, where officials said an apartment block had been struck by Russian missiles, killing at least five people.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has informed Kyiv that Britain intends to send main battle tanks and artillery support to aid Ukraine's war effort against invading Russian forces, a move Moscow condemned.

"The prime minister outlined the U.K.'s ambition to intensify our support to Ukraine, including through the provision of Challenger 2 tanks and additional artillery systems," a British spokesperson said.



The attack on the Ukrainian capital was announced on Telegram by the city's military administration on January 14.

The office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy advised residents of Kyiv to seek shelter, while explosions that sounded similar to missiles being shot down by air-defense forces were reportedly heard in the city.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a series of posts on Telegram that explosions were reported in the city's eastern residential Dniprovskiy district and parts of a missile had crashed in an uninhabited part of the Holosiyivskiy district. Klitschko said no casualties had been reported and a fire at a nonresidential building in the Holosiyivskiy district had been extinguished.

According to presidential office deputy head Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the attack targeted "critical infrastructure." Tymoshenko also wrote on Telegram that a residential building in the village of Kopyliv in the Kyiv region was struck, breaking windows of residential buildings. He said that as of late morning there was no information regarding any possible victims related to that incident.

Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said the missiles had been fired from a high trajectory from the north, suggesting they were ballistic missiles that Ukraine is unable to shoot down and was not able to detect in time to immediately alert civilians of an air raid.

The fresh attacks came a day after Ukraine and Russia gave conflicting accounts of the situation in the eastern Ukrainian town of Soledar, the site of intense fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in recent weeks.

WATCH: . The strategic town sits on a vast network of salt-mine tunnels that cover an estimated 200 kilometers.