Russia Revives 'Soviet Eurovision' Song Contest In Retro Move Rife With Cold War Nostalgia

Russian musicians have been unwelcome on the stage of the Eurovision song contest since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, but Russia is making sure they have a place to showcase their talent in a program steeped in Cold War nostalgia.

Russia is reviving Intervision, a Soviet-era song contest once intended to counter Eurovision. The organizers say at least 22 countries are set to take part in the contest, which they say will be a celebration of culture. Critics, however, see it as an attempt to resurrect a geopolitical tool designed to entertain those who yearn for a return of Russia's Cold War influence.

Intervision was first held in Czechoslovakia from 1965 to 1968 as the cultural face of the International Radio and Television Organization (OIRT) -- an East European network of radio and television broadcasters.

The event was promoted as a socialist alternative to Eurovision, and while it never rivaled the other contest’s popularity, it carried political weight, projecting the supposed solidarity of the Warsaw Pact.

It was first revived in Poland in 1977 and came to an end in 1980 amid Poland’s economic crisis and the rise of the Solidarity movement.

When the hirsute Austrian drag queen Conchita Wurst won Eurovision in 2014, Russian authorities announced plans to revive the competition as "an alternative to bearded Eurovision" but nothing came of it.