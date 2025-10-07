Inside-net: Russia is dismantling free internet connections

As of now, the white lists are only expected to be applied during mobile internet shutdowns. But looking at the large spectrum of services they cover, these might also be implemented for all internet connections in Russia.

Mikhail Klimarev, head of the NGO League for the free Internet, said in an interview to Global Voices that he expects that these measures could be realized in about three years.

Internet censorship is now censoring infrastructure in Russia

In addition, Russian authorities have already declared a war on VPNs: they use DPI to identify and block many common VPN protocols. Along with that, the Russian president Vladimir Putin signed an executive order prohibiting the advertisement of VPN services everywhere in Russia.

Recently, the Russian government started to block all particular sources of traffic, so they can identify whether it might be internet calls, gaming, streaming or even VPNs. This means that even before the white lists are introduced, the government is already cutting off communication with the outside world for a lot of people in Russia — or at least at the moment, voice communications via the internet.

On August 11, 2025, Russian users began reporting problems with WhatsApp and Telegram calls. Connections became unstable, with entire sentences dropping out, making conversations nearly impossible to continue. Using VPNs did not improve call quality.

As Denis Yagodin, former Director of Innovations at Russian NGO in exile Teplitsa. Technologies for Social Good, wrote in his LinkedIn post, these are not app-specific crackdowns.