Elon Musk's SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time since 2019

Elon Musk's SpaceX has launched Falcon Heavy, the world's most powerful active rocket, into space once again after over three years.

According to CNET, on November 1 at 9.43 a.m. ET (7.13 p.m. IST), the Falcon Heavy mission, known as USSF 44, lifted off from pad 39-A at Florida's Kennedy Space Center with a military micro-satellite prototype named TETRA-1 and a larger, unconfirmed satellite.

The rocket's side boosters returned for a successful, nearly simultaneous landing not far from the launch pad less than 10 minutes after liftoff. After launching a classified payload into orbit for the US Space Force, the central core booster was disposed of in the ocean.