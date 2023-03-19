The reason why artificial intelligence fails to reproduce 'human vision'

While computers may be able to spot a familiar face or an oncoming vehicle faster than the human brain, their accuracy is questionable.

Computers can be taught to process incoming data, like observing faces and cars, using artificial intelligence (AI) known as deep neural networks or deep learning. This type of machine learning process uses interconnected nodes or neurons in a layered structure that resembles the human brain.

The key word is "resembles" as computers, despite the power and promise of deep learning, have yet to master human calculations and crucially, the communication and connection found between the body and the brain, specifically when it comes to visual recognition, according to a study led by Marieke Mur, a neuroimaging expert at Western University in Canada.

"While promising, deep neural networks are far from being perfect computational models of human vision," said Mur.