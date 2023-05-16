Mark Zuckerberg announces Chat Lock on WhatsApp

The feature will be important for people who have reason to share their phones from time to time with a family member or those moments where someone else is holding your phone at the exact moment an extra special chat arrives.



"You can lock a chat by tapping the name of a one-to-one or group and selecting the lock option. To reveal these chats, slowly pull down on your inbox and enter your phone password or biometric," said WhatsApp.



Over the next few months, the company will add more options for Chat Lock, including locking for companion devices and "creating a custom password for your chats so that you can use a unique password different from the one you use for your phone". [IANS/NS]