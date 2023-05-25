Florida Governor to kick off 2024 bid on Twitter with Elon Musk

The 44-year-old, who is being viewed as former President Donald Trump's chief rival for the Republican Party's nomination, is expected to file paperwork declaring his candidacy with the Federal Election Commission this week, an informed source told CNN.



A formal announcement is planned for next week in his Florida hometown of Dunedin, the source added.



Meanwhile, MAGA Inc. -- Trump's political action committee (PAC) -- mocked DeSantis' decision to announceme his bid on Twitter, calling it "one of the most out-of-touch campaign launches in modern history".

"The only thing less relatable than a niche campaign launch on Twitter, is DeSantis' after party at the uber elite Four Seasons resort in Miami," MAGA Inc. said in a statement on Tuesday.