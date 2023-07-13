Insta's 'rage shake' Feature also available in Threads

Instagram's 'rage shake' feature that provides users an easy way to report problems on the platform is available in Threads also.

Users just have to shake their phone, and an option will come up that allows them to report a problem.

The rage shake feature was first introduced in 2021.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri on Wednesday said in a video that the new features coming to Threads include a following feed, editing, multiple accounts, post search, hashtags, web presence, like list and translations.

He also posted, "Who can Reply -- Before you post a new thread, you can set who can reply to that specific thread. The three options are -- Anyone, Profiles you follow, Mentioned only."