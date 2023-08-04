YouTube Shorts to get Collab tool, Q&A sticker & more

Google-owned YouTube has introduced new creation tools for short, vertical videos 'YouTube Shorts', including a Collab tool, Q&A sticker and much more.

"YouTube Shorts are now being watched by over 2B logged-in users every month, and today we’re introducing new ways to spark imagination and creativity," the company said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

Collab is a new creation tool that allows users to record a Short in a side-by-side format with other YouTube or Shorts videos. Creators can choose from multiple layout options to easily join in with a split screen format.

Users just have to select 'Remix' and then 'Collab' to remix an eligible Short or YouTube video.