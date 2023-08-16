Scientists spot genes linked to high production of key antibody

A group of scientists has identified genes linked to high production of a key antibody, which has the potential to advance manufacturing of antibody-based therapies for diseases such as cancer and arthritis.

A collaboration led by University of California-Los Angeles and the Seattle Children’s Research Institute yielded new knowledge about the genes responsible for the production and release of immunoglobulin G, the most common type of antibody in the human body.

Immunoglobulin G, or IgG, stores memories of past infections and tags dangerous microbes to be eliminated by immune cells. Mothers’ IgG is also vital for their newborns’ immune defense.

Scientists have known for decades that a population of white blood cells, called plasma B cells, make IgG. But the molecular mechanisms that enable plasma cells to secrete antibodies into the bloodstream are still not fully understood.