Apple Watch, Fitbit hotspot for harmful bacteria: Study

Apple Watch or Fitbit wristband is a hotspot for harmful bacteria related to fever, diarrhoea, and a weakened immune system, a new study has shown.

According to a study recently published in the science journal Advances in Infectious Diseases, nearly all Apple Watches and Fitbits are covered in harmful bacteria.

Researchers from the US-based Florida Atlantic University (FAU) tested plastic, rubber, cloth, leather and metal (gold and silver) wristbands in search of a correlation between the material of the wristband and bacteria build-up.

They discovered that 95 per cent of the wristbands were contaminated with potentially harmful bacteria.

Specifically, 85 per cent had Staphylococcus spp, which causes staph infections, 60 per cent had E. coli bacteria, and 30 per cent had potentially lethal Pseudomonas spp.