70% of Indian warehouses likely to adopt workflow automation by 2024: Report

About 70 per cent of Indian and Asia Pacific (APAC) warehouse decision-makers planning to automate workflows by 2024 for more customer-centric tasks, a new report said on Thursday.

According to Zebra Technologies, nearly 58 per cent of warehouse decision-makers plan to deploy radio frequency identification (RFID) technology by 2028, which will help increase inventory visibility and reduce out-of-stocks.

In addition, 84 per cent of Indian and APAC warehouse leaders emphasize tech adoption like robotics for employee retention amid labour shortages.

"Warehouse operators must embrace best-in-class technological solutions to enhance operational efficiency, agility, and real-time decision-making during such high-demand times. This involves modernizing operations to manage returns effectively, improve inventory visibility, and enhance demand forecasting," said Rajnish Gupta, VP of India and Subcontinent, Zebra Technologies.