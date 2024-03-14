Join the Conversation on Technology and National Security

Technology and National Security:- The United States is at the opening of a critical window in time: between now and 2030 a constellation of emerging technologies including AI will continue to transform our national security, economy, and society. Is America ready?

Be part of the conversation at the second annual Ash Carter Exchange, an event concurrent with the first-ever AI Expo for National Competitiveness.

The Ash Carter Exchange honors the impact of Dr. Ash Carter, who served as Secretary of Defense from 2015-2017. Dr. Carter’s visionary recognition of technology’s role in national security guides our preparation for the emerging challenges.

The event is hosted by the Special Competitive Studies Project (SCSP) and Mrs. Stephanie Carter, and is designed to promote the exchange of ideas. This year’s Ash Carter Exchange takes place in Washington, D.C., on May 7 and 8, and is set to continue the extraordinary discussions and connections made during last year’s unforgettable gathering.

Attend this year’s event and become part of a dynamic environment for an exchange of groundbreaking ideas, formation of strategic collaborations, and to learn about the advancements that are transforming our security landscape.

“As we carry forward Dr. Carter’s critical mission, we bridge the essential gap between cutting-edge innovation and the safeguarding of our national security,” according to the SCSP.

“Last year’s Exchange was a testament to the power of collective expertise, bringing together esteemed leaders from the government, industry, and scientific spheres for engaging dialogue. This year, we are poised to delve even deeper into the conversations that shape our national defense.”

Last year’s lineup of experts included Charles Q. Brown, Jr., Frank Kendall, Eric Smith, Robert M. Gates, Leon Panetta, Condoleezza Rice, Eric Schmidt, Michele Flournoy, H.R. McMaster, Mark Milley, Jen Easterly, Anne Neuberger, Nate Fick, Alex Younger, Kathleen Hicks, Doug Beck, Will Roper, Kim Budil, Robert O. Work, Shirley Ann Jackson, and Maria Zuber.

SCSP is a nonprofit and nonpartisan initiative with a goal to make recommendations to strengthen America's long-term competitiveness as artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies reshape national security, the economy, and society. NewsUSA/SP