American Association of Immunologists (AAI) Introduces New Brand Identity

American Association of Immunologists:- Today the American Association of Immunologists (AAI), one of the world’s largest organizations of immunologists and scientists in related disciplines, is proud to announce the launch of its new brand identity. The new logo was introduced by AAI President Akiko Iwasaki, Ph.D., at IMMUNOLOGY2024™ during her opening remarks on Friday, May 3.

“AAI and its members are firmly committed to elevating awareness of immunology’s central role in health, and we sought a visual representation of enlightenment and progress” said AAI CEO, Loretta L. Doan, Ph.D. “I want to thank the AAI Council, committees, members, and stakeholders – all of whom contributed their insights as we developed our new brand identity.”

The updated brand is also a visual representation of the organization’s new strategic framework, culminating in a refreshed mission: to improve global health and well-being by advancing immunology and elevating public understanding about the immune system. AAI supports scientists across the field of immunology through knowledge dissemination, community building, advocacy, and public outreach.

“This new logo reflects AAI’s forward-leaning approach and symbolizes progress and unity within the immunology and scientific communities. Its dynamic and vibrant design showcases AAI’s diverse expertise and inclusivity, illuminating its unique role in advancing immunology,” said President Akiko Iwasaki, Ph.D.

AAI begins the official launch of its new brand identity with the opening of IMMUNOLOGY2024™ and will continue to roll out the new logo across various applications throughout the year. To view AAI’s updated brand identity, visit the organization’s website at www.aai.org.

For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact: Gwen Fortune-Blakely, Chief Membership & Engagement Officer. Newswise/SP